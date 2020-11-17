Renowned chess coach Joseph D’Souza is dead

Pune, Nov 17 : Renowned chess coach and the chairman of Pune District Chess Association Candidate Master Joseph D’Souza died on Saturday morning, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has announced. He was 57.

According to reports, D’Souza succumbed to burns injuries on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and a son. The last rites of D’Souza, a winner of Maharashtra state’s Shiv Chhatrapati award, were performed Tuesday afternoon.

D’Souza was admitted to a hospital after suffering burn injuries after gas leaked from the bathroom geyser on Saturday morning.

“AICF extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of departed soul. Rest in Peace Shri Joseph D’Souza, the Indian chess family is indebted to you for your contribution for the game,” said the AICF in a message posted on its website.

“In the year 2018, the Government of Maharashtra awarded the prestigious Shiv Chhatrapati Award for his contribution as coach. With the demise of Mr. D’souza, the Indian chess lose (sic) a man who dedicated his entire life for chess,” it said.

Besides being a coach, D’Souza also had the distinction of having served as an arbiter and an official. Pune-based Grandmaster Akshayraj Kore was among his pupils.

As a chess player, D’Souza was a Candidate Master with an Elo rating of 2201, and won many tournaments.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.