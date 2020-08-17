Renowned classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away

Hyderabad: Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90. Jasraj had a musical career spanning over 70 years, as he began training as a vocalist at the age of just 14, practicing his craft for 14 hours each day.

Jasraj represented the last of a generation of classical vocalists, which includes 83-year-old Kishori Amonkar, the doyenne of the Jaipur Atrauli gharana. He belonged to the Mewati (ancestral) Gharana, and was introduced to vocal music by his father.

The deceased vocalist was later trained as a tabla accompanist under his tutelage of elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan.

He was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.