Renowned humour writer Mujtaba Husain passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Well known humour writer Mujtaba Husain has passed away this morning in Hyderabad.

Mujtaba Husain was awarded Padma Shree in 2007 in recognition of his contribution to humourous dimension of Urdu literature.

Recently he had returned his Padma Shree in protest against what he called was injustice against the minorities in the country.

Mujtaba Husain breathed his last at his residence in Red Hills here around 9 am on Wednesday. He was 87 years old. He was known for his humourous writings, columns in Urdu newspapers and books.

He has been tickling the funny bone of Urdu readers for over 50 years. He began writing humour with ‘Seesha-o-Teesha’ column in Siasat. Later he started writing his own humour column in Siasat which was published every Sunday.

Mujtaba Husain authored 25 books, received 13 awards, including the coveted Padma Shree. Entire collection of written works, talks, lectures, recordings and books of Mujtaba Husain have been digitalized and can be accessed on the website www.mujtabahussain.com. The website was launched by Siasat daily’s editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan 5 years ago.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.