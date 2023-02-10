Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78

Renowned poet, dramatist, and columnist Amjad Islam Amjad passed away on Friday from a heart attack in Lahore. He was 78.

Amjad Islam Amjad suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning and was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last, his family confirmed to the media.

Amjad Islam Amjad was born on August 4, 1944, in Lahore, he completed his Master in Arts–Urdu from Punjab University in 1967. He was also the editor of Punjab University’s magazine ‘Mohoor’.

After completing his education, he was associated with MAO College Lahore for many years, where he served as a teacher in the Urdu department.

In August 1975, Amjad Islam Amjad was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Punjab Art Council. After some time, he came back to MAO College as a teacher. During his long government service, he was also the Director of Children Complex Lahore for some time.

Amjad Islam Amjad earned a lot of fame in drama writing, with several under his byline which can hardly ever be erased from the minds of his audience. His most popular dramas include Waris, Din, Dehleez, Shashar among others.

He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.

The lines of one of his poem go like this:

Woh Joh Gheet Tum Ne Suna Nahi

Meri Umar Bhar Ka Riaz Tha

Mere Dard Ki Thi Dastan

Jisay Tum Hansi Mein Ura Gaye

He was honoured with many awards for his literary work and screenplays for TV including Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance, Nigar Award. He received the Nigar Award for Best Film Writer twice.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief over the death of Amjad Islam Amjad.

He wrote on Twitter that a great era of Urdu literature ended with the death of the renowned poet and intellectual Amjad Islam Amjad.

آج معروف شاعر اور دانشور امجد اسلام امجد کی وفات کی صورت میں اردو ادب کا ایک عظیم دور ختم ہوگیا۔ انہوں نےاپنے ڈراموں اور تصانیف کے ذریعے ایک نسل کی فکری آبیاری کی۔ ان کی شاعری کا ترنم ایک لمبے عرصے تک ہمارے کانوں میں رس گھولتا رہے گا۔ اللہ تعالی ان کو کروٹ کروٹ جنت نصیب کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/scpkDwXNyj — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 10, 2023

Social media users in Pakistan are expressing grief over the death of Amjad Islam Amjad. His admirers, including Pakistani President Arif Alvi, are sharing his poetry and calling his death a great loss to Urdu literature.

Pakistani actors and celebrities are among those who mourned his death.

Amjad Islam Amjad our great playwriter, dramatist & poet has passed away.

وہ اپنے بارے میں کیا خوب کہ گئے کہ :



اگر کبھی میری یاد آئے

تو چاند راتوں کی نرم دلگیر روشنی میں

کسی ستارے کو دیکھ لینا،

گریز کرتی ہوا کی لہروں پہ ہاتھ رکھنا، — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 10, 2023

اس کے لہجے میں برف تھی لیکن

چھو کے دیکھا تو ہاتھ جلنے لگے



Amjad Islam Amjad.

Urdu Poetry & Pakistan have suffered a huge loss today. pic.twitter.com/jIgYgliz3F — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 10, 2023

End of an era. Amjad Islam Amjad Sahab is no more. Today is the saddest day for Urdu poetry. Inna Lillahe wa Inna elehe Rajeoon. pic.twitter.com/kyrTYMU6TC — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) February 10, 2023

His autograph – 3rd November 1980. Rest in peace Amjad Islam Amjad #AmjadIslamAmjad pic.twitter.com/7yCrt9ejV9 — aelyAkAnnie (@aelya_annie) February 10, 2023

I cannot believe i opened my eyes in this amjad islam amjad less world today!!!! pic.twitter.com/8f8zrCSCyI — میری بات بیچ میں رہ گئی (@mariaasaleem) February 10, 2023

Woke up to the news of Amjad Islam Amjad sahib's passing away. An era comes to an end, but his beautiful poems and verses will stay with us. Found myself reciting this all morning, so recorded it for all my friends … pic.twitter.com/KtQX9xYW1M — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) February 10, 2023

One of the finest playwrights, a poet of the highest pedigree, an ex university cricketer, & a remarkable human being, Amjad Islam Amjad has passed away. It was a pleasure working with, hosting him on several shows in 1995-96.



إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون pic.twitter.com/AwQsgOQ3bv — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) February 10, 2023