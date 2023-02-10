Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78

Renowned poet, dramatist, and columnist Amjad Islam Amjad passed away on Friday from a heart attack in Lahore. He was 78.
Amjad Islam Amjad suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning and was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last, his family confirmed to the media.
Amjad Islam Amjad was born on August 4, 1944, in Lahore, he completed his Master in Arts–Urdu from Punjab University in 1967. He was also the editor of Punjab University’s magazine ‘Mohoor’.
After completing his education, he was associated with MAO College Lahore for many years, where he served as a teacher in the Urdu department.
In August 1975, Amjad Islam Amjad was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Punjab Art Council. After some time, he came back to MAO College as a teacher. During his long government service, he was also the Director of Children Complex Lahore for some time.
Amjad Islam Amjad earned a lot of fame in drama writing, with several under his byline which can hardly ever be erased from the minds of his audience. His most popular dramas include Waris, Din, Dehleez, Shashar among others.
He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.
The lines of one of his poem go like this:
Woh Joh Gheet Tum Ne Suna Nahi
Meri Umar Bhar Ka Riaz Tha
Mere Dard Ki Thi Dastan
Jisay Tum Hansi Mein Ura Gaye
He was honoured with many awards for his literary work and screenplays for TV including Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance, Nigar Award. He received the Nigar Award for Best Film Writer twice.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief over the death of Amjad Islam Amjad.
He wrote on Twitter that a great era of Urdu literature ended with the death of the renowned poet and intellectual Amjad Islam Amjad.
Social media users in Pakistan are expressing grief over the death of Amjad Islam Amjad. His admirers, including Pakistani President Arif Alvi, are sharing his poetry and calling his death a great loss to Urdu literature.
Pakistani actors and celebrities are among those who mourned his death.