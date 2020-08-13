Renowned singer Zubeen Garg verbally abused in Guwahati

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 3:16 pm IST
Guwahati, Aug 13 : Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was verbally abused by a group of six unidentified men in Guwahati on Thursday, police said, adding that a probe has been launched into the incident.

According to Garg’s FIR lodged at the Dispur police station, the incident took place near the Ganesh Mandir in the city’s Ganeshguri area when he was returning home from a studio along with his driver and two personal security guards.

“The unknown men had overtaken my vehicle. They came out of their vehicle and all of a sudden started verbally abusing me and hurled offensive remarks… When I tried to defend, they turned more aggressive and used filthy words,” said 48-year-old Garg.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told the media that they were probing the incident and search was on to nab the suspects.

He said that there was no physical harm on the singer.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

