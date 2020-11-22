Renowned surgeon Dr Chalapathi Rao passes away

Hyderabad, Nov 22 : Renowned surgeon Professor Dr. P.V. Chalapathi Rao passed away on Sunday at the age of 92

A doyen in the field of surgery from the Telugu states, he was conferred the prestigious Dr. B. C. Roy National Award in 1995 for his yeomen contribution towards improving surgical education in the country.

Born in 1928, he was one of the most renowned and distinguished surgeons in India.

Fondly referred to as ‘Dr PVC Rao, he was the first surgeon from Telugu States to be elected President of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) in 1994.

His son, Dr. P. Raghu Ram, a distinguished surgeon and Padma Shri awardee, is the current President ASI for 2020.

In 2009, Dr. Rao achieved the unique distinction to become the first and the only surgeon from Telugu States to have been conferred Fellowship Ad hominum, the highest recognition bestowed by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, which is the oldest Surgical College in the world for his outstanding contribution towards improving the art & science of surgery in India for well over five decades.

He was one of the youngest professors of surgery appointed during Government service at the age of 38 years. He worked as Professor of Surgery in Government of the undivided Andhra Pradesh for well over 15 years

He retired from Government service in 1983 after having served as Head of Department of Surgery at Osmania Medical College. He later worked as Chief Surgeon in Abha (Saudi Arabia) for six years and as Chairman of the Durgabhai Deshmukh Hospital for well over a decade (1991 – 2002). He later served as a Director of Medical Education at KIMS Hospitals since its inception since 2004.

A philanthropist par excellence, all through his life Dr Rao along gave back to the society. He contributed much of his savings to develop a village, Ibrahimpur – the remotest village in Medak district, which has also been adopted by his family.

Dr Chalapathi Rao is blessed with a distinguished family of doctors. His wife, Dr. Ushalakshmi, is a gritty breast cancer conqueror and inspiration behind genesis of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation that has transformed breast health care in Telugu States. She worked as Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and was one of the most sought after gynecologists in her time in Hyderabad.

Dr Rao’s daughter in law, Dr. Vyjayanthi is leading fertility specialist and heads one of the largest fertility centre in the Telugu states at KIMS Hospitals.

