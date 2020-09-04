Renuka Shahane and Kangana’s war of tweets over Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 4 : Renuka Shahane slammed Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), and this led to a mini-war of tweets on Friday between the two actresses.

“Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It’s appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK!” wrote Renuka, on her verified Twitter handle.

Kangana then replied to Renuka from her official account with the tweet: “Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you.”

Replying to Kangana’s tweet, Renuka shared that she is all for criticising the government but that comparing Mumbai to PoK was in bad taste.

“Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But ‘why Mumbai is feeling like POK’ seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you,” Renuka said.

To which, Kangana said: “POK is also Hindustan only governments differ and that makes all the difference, slow day huh.”

Kangana’s comparison of Mumbai to PoK came on Thursday when she took on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who asked her not to come back to Mumbai after her tweets criticising the city and its police force. The actress claimed that Raut’s remark was an open threat.

“Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” Kangana had tweeted.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Dia Mirza, Ritesh Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and Meera Chopra have earlier defended Mumbai and its police force in response to Kangana’s claim.

