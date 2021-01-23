Reopen schools amid Corona protocols: Harish tells officials

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao today Sanga Reddy district administration and officials to restart schools and colleges from Feb 1 following all corona norms and protocols. We need to have a clean environment with all facilities like water, power supply, toilets and others, he said.

He held a high level meeting on the preparedness of the district for restart of the schools and colleges after 10 months. Now we are to restart the schools and educational institutions after 10 months of continuous closure due to corona pandemic, he explained.

This is the time for cleansing and sanitising them completely five to seven days he said. The minister asked the parents to prepare and send their children without any fear to the schools. Make use of the employment guarantee scheme workers for cleansing of the schools and ensure fine rice stocks reached the schools by jan 27 itself, he directed.

The government is reopening the schools form 9th class, 10th, Intermediate and degree classes from February 1 he said. For this elaborate arrangements have to be made, Harish Rao said. He asked for timely reach of fine rice to the schools for midday meals scheme by Jan 27 and 28.

The minister instructed that the buses of RTC be used on time and sanitation drive be taken up. Check the students and teachers for temperature for corona protocols and ensure physical distance and wear masks essentially to avoid virus spread, he added.