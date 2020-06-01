Reopening of mosques in Hyderabad: TS Wakf Board to meet soon

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board to decide on reopening of mosques in Hyderabad. A meeting of religious leaders will be held soon after more clarity emerges.

Lockdown 5.0 guidelines

It may be mentioned that as per the lockdown 5.0 guidelines issued by Central Government, from 8th June 2020, reopening of religious places and places of worship for the public will be allowed. However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

M A Hameed, Chief Executive Officer, TS Wakf Board said that currently, only five persons are allowed in the mosques.

Maulana Hafeez Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb Makkah Masjid stressed the need to adhere to physical distancing norm amid coronavirus pandemic. He assured that people will be made to follow guidelines.

As the coronavirus pandemic does not yet come to an end, all religious places and places of worship will be asked to take all precautionary measures.

It is expected that management authorities of mosques may shorten the Friday sermon, clean the floor after every salat etc.

They may also ask worshippers to perform ablution at their houses.

Mosques in Saudi Arabia

Mosques across Saudi Arabia reopened on Sunday after two months. The worshipers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Islam’s holiest site in Makkah remained closed to the public.

Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site after Saudi Arabia’s Makkah and Medina, also reopened for prayers.

It may be mentioned that it was closed since mid-March.

