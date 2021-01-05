Repeal farm laws: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 5 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government a day after the seventh round of talks with the farmer unions did not achieve any breakthrough.

The eighth round of talks is scheduled for January 8.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “Modi govt’s apathy and arrogance have claimed lives of over 60 farmers. Instead of wiping their tears, Government of India is busy attacking them with tear gas. Such brutality, just to promote crony capitalists’ business interests. Repeal the anti-farm laws.”

The Congress leader who is against the farm laws since they were enacted has been attacking the government and demanded withdrawal of the laws.

The seventh round of talks of the farmer groups with the government at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday remained inconclusive as the farmers were adamant about withdrawal of the three farm laws.

Two issues were to be discussed in the meeting but due to the stalemate over the withdrawal of the farm laws, demand for legal guarantee on MSP couldn’t be discussed. Now, the discussion over the MSP will be held on January 8.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the meeting that the farm laws are beneficial for the farmers across the country, therefore, a decision will be taken after consulting farmers of all the states.

The farmers said they will not end their protests on the borders of the national capital till the farm laws are withdrawn.

