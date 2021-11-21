Reporter morphs video to show woman raising ‘Pak zindabad’ slogan, booked

Kodagu [Karnataka]: A news reporter has been booked for allegedly morphing a video to show a woman raising the ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan.

According to a report published in The News Minute, the accused is identified as Harish. Along with him, two more persons have been booked by Shanivarasanthe Police in Kodagu district, Karnataka.

TNM quoted the inspector saying that the video is of the woman who had raised the slogan ‘Ambedkar Zindabad’ when a Muslim man was arrested by the police. This incident took place on November 12.

Later, the video was allegedly morphed to show that the woman has raised the ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan.

Harish and a Gram Panchayat member, Raghu used the morphed video to call bandh in Shanivarasanthe on November 15. Another person Gireesha who reportedly shared the alleged morphed video on several WhatsApp groups has also been booked.

As per the FIR, the video has disturbed the peace in the society and disturbed the law and order situation in the area under the police station limits.

All the three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).