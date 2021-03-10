Reports of US cyberattack plans against Russia concerning

Moscow, March 10 : Media report of theadministration of US President Joe Biden planning to launch cyberattacks against Russia is a “cause for extreme concern”, a Kremlin spokesman has said.

“These reports are alarming because quite a reputable American newspaper (The New York Times) admits the possibility, and even announces the possibility of cyberattacks,” Xinhua news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying at a briefing on Tuesday.

“The fact that the newspaper doesn’t rule out that the American state could be involved in cybercrime, is definitely of great concern to us,” the TASS News Agency reported citing the Kremlin spokesman as further saying.

Peskov reiterated that “the Russian state has never had anything to do with cybercrimes and cyberterrorism it is being accused of”.

In a report on Sunday, The New York Times said that the Biden administration is preparing to take “a series of clandestine actions across Russian networks” for the alleged hacking of the US government, agencies, and corporations through the IT firm SolarWinds.

The publication said these moves would be taken over the next three weeks “across Russian networks” and will be evident to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as national intelligence services and military “but not the wider world”.

