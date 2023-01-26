Republic Day: AP Governor Harichandan unfurls tricolour

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) at Vijayawada near here.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior officials attended the event.

“On the occasion of the 74th #RepublicDay, I have great pleasure in conveying my greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Republic Day is a day of remembrance of all those great patriots whose sacrifices have made it possible for us today, to enjoy the fruits of freedom,” the Governor tweeted earlier.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also in a tweet conveyed his wishes on the occasion of Republic day.