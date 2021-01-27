Republic day celebrations low key affair this year in Gulf

By Irfan Mohammed

Jeddah: The Indian missions in most Gulf nations have scaled-down Republic Day celebrations this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Due to Covid-19 triggered restrictions and social distancing norms, the usually jubilant celebrations were visibly low-key this year, however, this not deterred scores of Indians to participate in the national festival in virtual platforms.

Eager and selected NRI community members celebrated the country’s Republic Day by witnessing the flag hoisting ceremony, which took place at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah while scores of others participated virtually. The Indian flag was hoisted by Yumhaibam Sabir, acting consul general in the presence of senior diplomats.

Mohammed Laeeq, an young enthusiastic Hyderabadi social worker with CG on republic day.

In Riyadh, Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed unfurled the flag, followed by the singing of the National anthem. He read out the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation. The President praised the efforts of India’s farmers, soldiers and scientists and said their efforts call for special appreciation on the occasion of Republic Day.

On the country’s efforts to fight Covid-19, the President of India said an effective response to the pandemic would not have been possible without the Constitutional value of fraternity among the people of the country.

The patriotic songs and dance performance by Indian school students in Riyadh thrilled the audience.

A reception was held a day prior on the eve of the Republic Day on Monday evening at a leading hotel where a selected number of Saudi and Indian businessmen were invited.

In Dubai, Indian republic day commemorated but without much fanfare, while adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols. Unlike the past, jubilant celebrations were visibly low-key this year. The flag hoisting ceremony in the Consulate was only attended by Consulate officials in Dubai, according to officials.

Ramdas Athawale, the Indian Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was part of the celebrations at Dubai.

The celebrations were held by adhering to social distancing norms in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain also.