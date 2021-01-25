Republic Day celebrations: Warsi brothers to perform Qawwali during Shaam-e-Sufiana at Moazzam Jahi

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 25th January 2021 6:38 pm IST
Republic Day celebrations: Warsi brothers to perform Qawwali during Shaam-e-Sufiana at Moazzam Jahi
Warsi Brothers Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Warsi brothers will be performing Qawwali today at the Moazzam Jahi Market as part of the Republic Day celebrations in the city. The performance is part of the programme ‘Shaam-e-Suffiana’, organized by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. The programme will be at 6.30 pm.

The restoration work at Moazzam Jahi Market, one of the major landmarks in this historic city, was recently completed. The authorities have announced plans to transform it into a cultural hub.

READ:  Names of 2 IAS officers under consideration for Waqf Board appointment

The renovated heritage structure, was reopened on the eve of the country’s Independence Day celebrations in August 2020.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 25th January 2021 6:38 pm IST
Back to top button