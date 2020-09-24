Requirement of ‘Performance Security’ for ‘Development Contracts’ by DRDO

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 24th September 2020 5:13 pm IST
New Delhi: As another measure to support industry, the requirement of “Performance Security” for “Development Contracts” by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Advanced Technology Vessel Project (ATVP) has been waived as per approval of Defence Minister, said Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry stated, this will apply to development contracts only, as defined in para 12.5 of DRDOProcurement Manual, PM 2016, as amended.
“However, Warranty Bond would continue to be obtained from successful development partner to cover DRDO/ ATVP interest during the warranty period,” Defence Ministry stated.

“It’ll be applicable for all RFPs issued in respect of development contracts after the date of issue of this amendment. Ongoing cases of development contracts in which RFP/contract already been issued may continue to be regulated as per provisions in issued RFP/contract,” the Ministry added.

