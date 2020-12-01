Rescue underway for 13 trapped Chinese coal miners

Beijing, Dec 1 : A rescue operation was underway on Tuesday for 13 people were became trapped after flood waters entered a coal mine in China’s Hunan province, authorities said.

The accident took place on Sunday morning in the Yuanjiangshan coal mine in the city of Leiyang, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials said the province has mobilized 11 rescue teams with more than 860 people for the rescue, which is hampered by the complicated underground conditions.

The water level in the mine began to decrease in the early hours of Tuesday, after a pumping system was installed, according to the rescue headquarters.

