Rescued child labourer’s father moves Delhi HC for son’s wages

New Delhi, Dec 16 : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Central and Delhi governments’ response over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking recovery of wages which were due to the rescued child and other bonded labourers.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice over a petition filed by a father whose child was recently rescued, seeking an expeditious recovery of the long pending back wages of the child and 115 other victims of bonded labour in the state.

“The petitioner herein, is the father of a survivor of child labour. The child labourer at a tender age of 8 years, hailing from a socio-economically backward community from Bihar and facing dire poverty, came to Delhi in 2012 in search of livelihood options.

“He (petitioner’s son) was offered employment at the premises situated at Sadar Bazar, by the accused owner/employer. However, during the course of his employment, the petitioner’s child was subjected to severe abuse for over a period of one and a half years at the hands of the aforementioned trafficker/employer who inhumanely compelled the child to work for around 12 hours a day and for wages less than the prescribed minimum wages,” the petitioner said.

The court has now asked the authorities to file a detailed status report in the matter and has now posted the case for further hearing on January 22 next year.

