Research Centre, library, Mosque planned at Ayodhya site

Lucknow: Indo-Islamic Research centre, library, a hospital beside a Mosque is being planned on the allotted land to Muslim community said UP Sunni Central waqf board.

Construction of Ram Mandir in place of Babri Masjid destroyed by Hindu extremists in the year 1992 has been initiated and the Sunni Waqf Board also a party in the disputed Ayodhya title suit has decided to come with plans of a library, research centre, a hospital not only a mosque but an Indo-Islamic research centre, a library and a hospital beside Mosque on the alternative 5 acre plot offered on Apex Court’s decision.

“It has been decided at a meeting of the board to take the five-acre land given to us by the UP government,” board chairman Zufar Farooqui told reporters.

“The size of the mosque will be decided keeping in mind local needs,” he said.

“Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land”, he added.