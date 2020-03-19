Researchers at IIT-Hyderabad develop sanitizer

Sangareddy: The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) have developed budget-friendly hand sanitizer.

The hand sanitizer is in line with the standards of World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a Federal Health Agency in the U.S.

Research scholar Shivakalyani Adepu, from the Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, along with Mudrika Khandelwal, Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering developed about 10 litres of hand sanitizer.

It was made available on campus for students, staff and at faculty lounge, Shiru Café, meeting halls and laboratories, among other areas.

Ms. Khandelwal speaking on the effort, said: “My research group has always believed in doing scientific research and outreach for the benefit of society. This is our small contribution in the time of need. I am glad we would make this happen and hope to make similar contributions in future.”

The hand sanitizer’s composition is 70% isopropanol with glycerol and polypropylene glycol that increase the viscosity and reduces the volatility that makes the sanitiser stay on skin to allow the action.

In addition to these, lemongrass oil for antimicrobial activity and therapeutic aroma are added.

This 70% IPA solution penetrates the cell wall, coagulates all proteins and kills the micro-organism.

Research member Ms. Adepu, who has recently completed her Ph.D., said: “This was done purely to support the community at a time when it is critical to adopt safe and hygienic practices. We have not thought of commercialisation. Our motto is to help people around us. We can assure that these are as safe as any commercial sanitizer and possibly more effective. Our laboratory conducts a lot of microbiological studies and we have tested these kinds of materials before and have been using the same for several years now. Its efficacy is well known and has been reported.”

