Reservation for economically weaker section: HC issues notice to TS Govt

Hyderabad: Alleging that the State government is neglecting the implementation of reservation for the economically weaker section in education and employment, a PIL was filed in Telangana High Court.

According to the Times of India report, Rajasheker Thallapally, counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the State government is neglecting the reservation in all the courses except MBBS and BDS.

While dealing with the PIL that was filed by BJP activist Ale Bhasker Raaj, the High Court issued notice to TS Government seeking its response on the issue.

Reservation for economically weaker section

A person whose annual income is less than Rs. 8 lakh and belongs to General Category is eligible to claim the reservation.

This reservation came into existence on January 12, 2019, after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019.