Resident doctors protest in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th December 2021 2:08 pm IST
New Delhi: Resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College raise slogans during a protest in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_08_2021_000052B)
New Delhi: Resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College raise slogans during their protest over delay in National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counseling 2021, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College raise slogans during a protest in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College raise slogans during a protest in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

