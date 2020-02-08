Residents fume over sewage overflow in Mangalhat

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The inner lanes in Dhoolpet and Managalhat witnessing sewage waterflowing daily. Roads are stinking by the leakage of drain water, there is a major drainage issue near Chishti Chaman, Guffa, Razdarkhan Pet, and Aziz Bagh Road.

The roads are severely affected because of the drainage water which are causing inconvenience to the residents, commuters and to the shop owners with drain water and wastage releasing from manholes.

Though several complaints have been given by the residents to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) but the problem is still the same.

Residents demand that the manholes of this area has to be reconstruct including the inner lanes. Regular commuters who pass through this road seen frustrated with the drain water leakage in Dhoolpet and Managalhat areas.









“It is really disappointing that we have been complaining to the officials about the issue but there is no response from them, there should be no further delay and authorities need to check the condition of drainage and clean regularly or to fix it permanently,” alleged, Mohan Kumar.

Moreover, Goshamahal constituency MLA T Raja Singh visits once in a while but could not able to find a permanent solution for this issue.

Under Swacch Bharat Mission, GHMC is installing wet and dry waste garbage cans in the entire state and also sketching many awareness paintings on roads and flyover but in our Goshamahal constituency, there are no such activities or initiatives has been taken up, says Prakash Singh.

“The drainage water issue is here from last 15 days, I have been complaining to the officials regularly, but they have not turned up for the issue yet. Many times, after a complaint the GHMC, clean the drain and suddenly next day it started leaking again, this work should be fixed permanently, adds Vishwanath Singh.”

SIASAT NEWS