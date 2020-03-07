Resolution against CAA & NPR in Assembly: KCR

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday reiterated the State government’s decision to pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)and National Population Registry (NPR). KCR has also assured to take up a detailed discussion on CAA and NPR before the Assembly passed a resolution opposing their implementation.

While adressing in the state Assembly during the discussion on Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s speech here, KCR said each political party has clear policy on their stand on CAA as per the constitutional right. He welcomed all political parties to participate in the discussion, but urged them to maintain restraint inside as well as outside the Legislative Assembly to maintain peace and harmony in the State.

Earlier the state cabinet has passed a resolution against the CAA, later the Government informed that a resolution against the NPR will also be passes in the budget session.