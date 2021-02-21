Resolve SYL, Hansi-Butana Link canal issues: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 20 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday sought Central government’s intervention in resolving the long-pending issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) and the Hansi-Butana Link canals so that the state could get its legitimate share of river water.

“To overcome the water shortage problem in the state, the government will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the Kishau dam. Besides, MoUs have already been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for Lakhwar and Renuka dams,” said the Chief Minister.

While speaking during the sixth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, he said the maximum area of the state is turning into a dark zone. “The SYL and Hansi-Butana Link canals would help resolving the problem of water scarcity in Haryana.”

Divulging details about the steps being taken by the state for making India a global manufacturing hub, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister that for reducing compliance burden at state level and ease-of-doing business, Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy of 2020 was launched.

Besides this, 100 per cent implementations of district-level action plan have been achieved.

For promoting agriculture, Rs 7,000 is being given as an incentive to farmers for adopting crop diversification, said the Chief Minister.

He said the Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority has been constituted for promoting micro irrigation.

