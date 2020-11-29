Resources on standby in anticipation of flash floods in Texas

Houston, Nov 29 : Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that numerous resources were on standby across the US state in anticipation of potentially severe weather that may led to flash flooding.

According to weather forecast, storms are expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding to south and southeast Texas, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to a statement from the Governor’s office on Saturday, resources including Urban Search and Rescue Boat Squads, swift water boat teams and aircraft with hoist capability, as well as high profile flood response assets were all on standby.

“As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, Texans should pay attention to weather alerts and heed the guidance from their local officials to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Abbott.

“These resources will help the State of Texas respond to potential flash flooding and keep our communities safe.”

State residents were also urged to follow the flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather, said the release.

Off and on rain continued across southeast Texas on Saturday and is expected to taper off Sunday morning, said forecast.

Experts feared that street drainage could get overwhelmed and cause ponding on the roadways in the area.

Source: IANS

