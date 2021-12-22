Respite for Hyderabad as minimum temperature likely to increase

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad who were witnessing the colder days of the season is likely to get a respite as the temperature may increase over the next three days.

As per temperature forecast issued by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperature will increase, however, there won’t be significant change in the maximum temperature in Hyderabad.

The minimum temperature in the city is expected in the range of 13 to 15 degree Celsius whereas the maximum temperature will be 28-30 degree Celsius.

Similar trend may be witnessed in the entire Telangana. A few northern districts of Telangana including Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Nizamabad will witness rise in maximum temperature too.

In the state, the ranges of minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be 12-15 and 27-30 respectively.

Temperature observation in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours up to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, most parts of the state recorded minimum temperature in single digits. The state’s lowest temperature i.e., 4.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Ginnedari, Kumuram Bheem District while Adilabad recorded 5.8 degree Celsius.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Rajendranagar recorded the lowest temperature at 8.4 degree Celsius. Ramchandrapuram & Patancheruvu recorded 9.2 degree Celsius while in Secunderabad, it was 9.4 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature on the outskirts of Hyderabad continues to be lower compared to the core city areas.