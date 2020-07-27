Responsible fashion gets nod from Kareena Kapoor Khan

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, July 27 (IANSlife) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her impeccable fashion choices and contemporary style. Despite having access to an unlimited number of international brands, when the actress posts pictures of herself on her social media handle, she is usually at home and dressed in ethnic fabrics and sans makeup. Turning the spotlight on Make in India, she says it’s about time we think about “responsible fashion”.

“Everyone knows I enjoy fashion. But I really think it is time we begin to think of what responsible fashion is. India is a country with some amazing textile traditions. We have to go back to the source of our clothing, to the real makers of the cloth, and appreciate what they do for our culture and also our wardrobe,” stated the diva via a social media post on her Instagram handle.

The actress has joined hands with The Baradari Project, which aims at narrowing the gap between the designer and the artisans. Indian craftsmen and weavers are amongst the hardest hit by the nationwide lockdown and the cyclone Amphan in Bengal. The fashion fundraiser will see over a hundred designers come together in support of their ‘Baradari’ (brotherhood).

Kareena believes, “Economic sustainability is when the artisan is empowered to become an entrepreneur, like the designer himself. It’s a new conversation to have with fashion, and I wanted to be a part of it. I want to also thank each one of the fashion designers who has so generously donated their clothes. Our artisan communities are truly the backbone of the fashion industry.”

Designers participating include Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Rahul Mishra, Sanjay Garg and Monisha Jaising amongst others, who will donate their signature clothes for an e-commerce sale that aims to raise money for artisan communities across India.

Tina Tahiliani Parikh’s multi-designer store, Ensemble, will host the fashion fundraiser by Namrata Zakaria on it’s digital and e-commerce platform. The Baradari Sale Week begins August 7 through August 15 on www.ensembleindia.com

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.