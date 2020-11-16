Restaurant adds “Biden Biryani” to menu list

New York: Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States after defeating President Donald Trump in a closely contested election. He is set to become the 46th president of the United States.

Biden Biryani

After his victory in the election, his supporters started celebrating in their own ways. One of the supporters, a Bangladeshi added a dish, “Biden Biryani” to the menu list of his restaurant located in New York.

The restaurant is experiencing huge demand for the dish as soon as it was added to the menu list.

Trump reiterates allegations

Meanwhile, Donald Trump reiterated his allegations on voter fraud, claiming that the US Constitution was ‘badly shattered and violated’ during the recent presidential elections, and accused the Democrats of altering millions of votes.

Taking to Twitter, Trump lambasted the ‘Fake news media’ and alleged that the Republican side was attacked like never before.

“Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked,……perhaps like never before! From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the Election was over, to using Radical Left,” he tweeted.

He also targeted Dominion Voting Systems and stated that people responsible for safeguarding the Constitution cannot allow the ‘fake’ results of the election to stand.

“….owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure, those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching!” he said in another tweet.

