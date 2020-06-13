Restaurants fulfill Haleem-lovers unfulfilled culinary demands

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis sure do love their Haleem. After the government allowed hotels to open up again from June 8, there is a bustling market for the dish in Hyderabad

The COVID-19 lockdown deprived Hyderbadis of their seasonal lip-smacking dish. This was a thriving business for over 2,000 small and big restaurants.

ven after Ramadan Hyderabadi Haleem is available for the Haleem lovers.

Spraying disinfectant chemical at the hotel premises in Hyderabad.

Presently, the meaty delight is now quite easy to buy. There are multiple sellers. One of the popular ones is Café 555 at Masab Tank. This Irani hotel has been serving Haleem since 1952. The proprietor of this hotel, Ali Reza Jowkar says, “Amidst the lockdown people across Hyderabad missed the dish, and as the lockdown restrictions eased, the once unfulfilled demand during Ramadan — especially that of Hindus — prompted us serve it after Eid.”

Mr. Ali Reza said that every year we used to serve Haleem only in Ramadan this is the first time that Café 555 is selling Haleem during normal days and considering the corona pandemic, haleem rates have been reduced.

Moreover, from Tolichowki to Lakdikapul one can find small and big hotels selling the delicacy such as Chicha’s, Shahi Dastarkhwan, Khan-e-Khaas and Peshawar.

These restaurants are ensuring that they follow safety precautions and hygiene. Haleem will be served till August only.

