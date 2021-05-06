‘Resting in peace’: Lucky Ali shuts down death rumours

Mumbai: Bollywood’s iconic singer Lucky Ali shut down all social media rumours about his death due to COVID-19, confirming that he is neither died nor been diagnosed with the deadly infection.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, Lucky Ali wrote, “Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I am alive and resting in peace at home.”

“Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time,” he added

On Tuesday, Indian actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is also Lucky Ali’s friend, took to Twitter to bust the rumours.

“Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health,” she wrote.

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

Lucky Ali has been away from professional singing for sometime now. His last gig was “Safarnama” for the movie Tamasha (2015). Recently, he released his multi-lingual single Amaraya in collaboration with Israeli musician Eliezer Botzer.

The pop star of 90’s, Lucky Ali is making headlines since last year after a video of him singing his popular song O Sanam for a group of people in a non-formal set-up, went viral. Not just this, the singer bowled over his fans once again when he performed impromptu gig in Arambol village of Goa.