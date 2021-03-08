Restore normal work in OGH, complete metro in old city: City doc to KTR

Hyderabad: A doctor from the city raised a host of issues with state IT minister K T Rama Rao drawing his attention to the current situation at the Osmania General Hospital, where the closure of its original heritage structure has led to several problems.

Dr. Mohd. Iqbal Jaweed, an executive member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and an alumni of OGH, in his letter has drawn KTR’s attention to problems currently being faced by common people. He has also raised concerning healthcare in Hyderabad’s old city.

In his letter, which was handed over to KTR during a meeting in the city on March 6 (at a meeting held as part of KTR’s campaign for the upcoming MLC polls), Dr. Jaweed highlighted various “burning” issues in the old city, ranging from healthcare, traffic, metro, municipal markets, public institutions, culture & tourism and the Musi river beautification project.

He requested the IT Minister to restore “normal work” in the Osmania General hospital, which is still closed. It was shut down last July after its ground floor was flooded due to clogging of manholes, during the monsoon. The medical professional drew the KTR’s attention to the fact that OGH is the only non-COVID tertiary hospital right now in the city.

“All the 9 working operation theaters are closed which had no building or any other problems. Each one was serving one speciality from General surgeries to transplant of of kidneys. (150) liver (11)and knee repair (250)

It’s now an year and deprived 2 lakhs out patients 10 k impatients 14 k minor and major surgeries.”, Dr. Jaweed stated.

He also highlighted the fact that despite being rampant in Yakhutpura, the Dabirpura tuberculosis centre is in “very bad shape” and that the area hospitals are not fully equipped to serve the public. The IMA member also requested KTR to not promote “Mixopathy” (in view of the Centre allowing Ayurveda practitioners to conduct surgeries).

Drawing KTR”s attention to the old city metro corridor from MGBS to Falaknuma via Purani Haveli, which was sanctioned during the previous Congress government’s time, Dr. Jaweed said that the line can connect 16 heritage places to the city.

He pointed that it could boost the economy of Hyderabad’s old city through tourism revenue. The doctor, in his letter, also wrote about the importance of the development of municipal markets and allotting them to Thela walas, who are currently under the control of “political goons”.

Dr. Iqbal also lastly requested the IT minister in his letter to make sure that there is a 70% reservation for locals in tourism and hotel industry and he also appealed to the state IT minister to complete the Musi river beautification project soon.