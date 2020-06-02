Restriction in number of stoppages for trains running through AP

Hyderabad: As asked by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, of the existing stoppages for the special train services running through the State of Andhra Pradesh have been eliminated.

The restriction on intra-state Rail travel in AP is relaxed.

So rail passengers can resume their train journey even if both their boarding and de-boarding station falls in AP

Passengers can book their tickets for such stations wherever train stoppage exists.

In addition, starting from 04th June 2020, some stoppages for special train services in AP have been eliminated.

According to South Central Railway officials informed that the elimination of stoppages is applicable for trains scheduled to start from Originating stations with effect from 4th June, 2020 (Journey Commencing On 4th June, 2020).

Passengers who have already purchased Advance Reservation Tickets “To & From” the stations for which stoppage has been eliminated are advised to cancel their tickets to get full fare refund.

Resumption of Intra-State train travel with immediate effect:

The Intra-State train travel for the above special train services within the State of Andhra Pradesh i.e., where both the boarding station as well as the de-boarding stations falling within the Andhra Pradesh State is now permitted with immediate effect.

