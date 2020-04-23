Restrictions to contain coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

Srinagar: Restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the 36th consecutive day on Thursday, even as authorities are contemplating to take critical decisions to strengthen the lockdown in the wake of violations at some places, officials said.

They said the security forces have sealed off main roads in most places in the Valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown.

The administration has said the essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions and only persons with valid movement passes are allowed passage.

Source: PTI

