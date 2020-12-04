Results are not to our expectations, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao said on Friday that the results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were not to the party’s expectations.

He told reporters that the TRS was short of 20-25 seats. “Certainly the results are not what we expected. We were short of 20-25 seats,” he said.

Rama Rao, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said TRS lost in 10-12 seats by an extremely narrow margin of 100-200 votes.

He, however, asked the party not to be disheartened over the outcome. He said people of Greater Hyderabad blessed the TRS as the single largest party.

KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known, said the party will analyse the poll results and address all issues as to why there was no desired outcome.

“We will discuss in the party,” was all he said while responding to queries on whether the TRS will take support from the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

With 55 seats in 150-member GHMC, the TRS has emerged as the single largest party. It was leading in one division. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second with 47 seats and was leading in two divisions.

TRS’ friendly party MIM bagged 43 seats.

KTR thanked people who voted for the party and all the leaders and workers who worked for the party.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.