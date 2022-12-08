Results similar to Gujarat will come in Telangana too: State BJP president

Hyderabad: Elated by BJP’s victory in Gujarat, party president in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said a similar result would be witnessed in the State in view of people’s alleged disenchantment with the TRS and its family rule.

Expressing happiness over BJP’s record-breaking win in Gujarat, he said the victory came in spite of many parties trying to defame the BJP and mar the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by spreading false information.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao often talks about Gujarat and asks as to what was the development made there; he should now give his response in the wake of the results of the Gujarat Assembly election, Sanjay Kumar said.

The TRS won the recent bypoll to Munugode Assembly seat with majority of 10,000 votes after spending hundreds of crores of rupees and deploying a number of Ministers and MLAs, he claimed.

“Double-engine government is inevitable for development of Telangana. People feel that a corruption-free government and family-free rule is possible in Telangana only with BJP. Results similar to Gujarat will come in Telangana as there is lot of opposition against TRS and the Chief Minister’s family,” he told reporters during his ongoing fifth-phase of the State-wide ‘padayatra.’

BJP has been making efforts since the last few years to emerge as the alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana.