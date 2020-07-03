Resumption of tourism will kickstart Goa’s economy: Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the resumption of domestic tourism, which was suspended due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, will kickstart the coastal state’s economy.

Tourism activities resumed in Goa on Thursday, with 250 hotels with government permits opening their doors to domestic tourists.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant said, “Tourism is one of the biggest industries in the state and is the backbone of our economy. In this unlock phase, we are kickstarting our economy again by keeping the highest health safety norms in place in view of #COVID19.”

According to the Goa tourism department’s standard operating procedure, only domestic tourists who have pre- booked their accommodations will be allowed to enter the state.

As many as 250 hotels have received the state government’s permission to operate, a senior official from the tourism department said.

Tourists will either have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate or get tested at the state borders before gaining entry, he said.

Persons who test positive have the option of returning to their states or availing treatment in Goa, the official added.

