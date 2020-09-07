Retail chicken prices shoot up due to supply shortage

Hyderabad: In less than a week the chicken prices have reported to increased approximately double its price. Until last week Chicken per kg cost between Rs 120 to Rs 140 but now it costs Rs 180 to Rs 230.

The reason behind this sudden change is marked to be the disruption in supply chain from the neigh boring states.

When the lock down was initiated the misconception about COVID-19 and chicken had resulted in sudden decreased of the prices to extent that per Kg chicken was sold between Rs 20 to Rs 40.

Now that lock down restrictions have been lifted, demand for chicken has skyrocketed and so has its price in Hyderabad. Probably for two reasons one that the doctors and chief minister k Chandrasekhar Rao had clarified that consuming chicken is not the cause of corona and secondly is that chicken chicken boasts immunity.

The price of eggs has also increased from Rs 4 per piece to Rs 6 in the last couple of days. The Government authorities maintained that fluctuations in the price were the result of the losses to incur by the poultry. To overcome the financial crisis, the poultry industry is fleecing consumers.

Telangana per day consumes three crore chickens and one crore eggs. However, the 60 per cent of it is met from the supplies within the state and the rest is fulfilled by neighboring states, including Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“It would take some time to get chicken and egg prices stable as supplies to the city had been restricted amid COVID,” said D. Sudhakar from the Poultry Federation.

Chicken sellers hit hard with no consumers

Zam Zam Chicken seller, Tolichowki said, “Right from the start of the pandemic and its imposed lock down we have faced losses. Early people didn’t buy chicken out of misconception and now the less supply have increased the prices resulting in very less or no consumers.”

Mallepally Chicken center owner said, “These increases of prices and decrease of prices are done daily bases with minimum of Rs 7. This time the prices are increasing to recover the loses amid the lock down earlier.”