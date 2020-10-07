Retailers industry forum working to enhance consumer trust

New Delhi, Oct 7 : The National Industry Forum for Retail (NIFR) is working towards improving operational efficiency of retail players along with enhancing consumer trust and meeting their demands, said a statement by GS1 India.

NIFR, a congregation of key retail industry players, is facilitated by GS1 India, a standards organisation working closely with the Indian retail industry.

The forum is aimed at collaboratively addressing challenges faced by brand owners, retailers and e-tailers in their supply and demand chain processes, enhancing operational efficiencies, and consumer trust by ensuring availability of the right product and seamless consumer experience, said the statement.

Pavel Mehta, Head Customer facing Supply Chain and Customer Service at Nestle said: “National Industry Forum for Retail is the only congregation, where brand owners, retailers and e-tailers deliberate to address common issues faced by all of us and meet growing consumer expectations.”

He noted that it plays a critical role in bringing alignment among different organisations and sharing their best supply chain practices to bring in more efficiency and cost optimisation, especially in the new normal.

Praveen Posina, Head of Content at BigBasket noted that the forum has brought together industry stakeholders to develop uniform rules on several key alignments, including product code validation, product descriptions, images among others.

Commenting on the role that GS1 India is playing in the forum, S. Swaminathan, COO, GS1 India said: “GS1 India is facilitating the NIFR collaboration between industry leaders and helping organisations in resolving common supply chain issues by making the system coherent through adoption of global best practices and standards.”

