Retd Major Quadri writes letter to Prez, PM, demands action against TV channels

Hyderabad: Major SGM Quadri (Retd) wrote a letter to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of India, all Chief Ministers of State Governments and UT Governments having Legislature, the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police/ Police Commissioner Delhi, all the Administrators of UT Governments not having legislature, Press Council of India/ News broadcasters Association and the NHRC/NCM/ State Human Rights Commissions/ State Minority Commissions demanding action against TV Channels and IT Cells for vilification of Indian Muslims and for creating enmity between communities on the ground of religion.

Below is the copy of letter:

Currently the whole world including India is facing onslaught of highly contagious disease being caused by Novel Corona virus- COVID19 having its origin at WUHAN, China. WHO has declared it as a Pandemic. Governments in India-Centre and States are working hard, day and night to address the challenge and to protect life. Its time all institutions-both Government and Non-Government including Media and all sections of people collaborate and cooperate with single focus to combat and overcome the calamity. In the midst of this calamity, we -the concerned citizens of India, are disturbed with the selective (Annexure), deliberate and designed attacks against Indian Muslim community enblock by certain vested groups expressed through TV Channels/ Companies and Social Media creating enmity between communities in violation of law of the land. It’s a textbook case of stereotyping and marginalisation. On 24th March 2020 at 8.00 PM, Hon’ble PM of India in his Nation’s address has announced complete lockdown of daily life from the same midnight in the interest of protecting life. One of the statements of Hon’ble PM speech was – “Hence, it is my plea and prayer to you to continue to remain wherever you are right now in the country. Unfortunately in the absence of advance intimation several persons who were on visit to various institutions – University Hostels, Hospitals, Religious institutions viz., Temples (Ex.Vaishno Devi Temple, Haridwar, Himachal), Masjids (Ex.Nizamuddin Markaz), Gurudwaras (Ex.Majnu Ka Tila) etc got stranded. It is the obligation of the Governments to address the issue of stranded visitors because of 21 days lock down. Regrettably instead of resolving the humanitarian issue, arose out of Complete Lockdown without advance intimation, the officials have selectively targeted Nizamuddin Markaz. There upon a large number of Channels- Aaz Tak, Zee News, ABP, Sudarshan News, Republic TV, TimesNoW and several local channels across most of the States have started demonising and vilifying the whole Indian Muslim community in an organised manner. It appears there is a pattern. This vilification is clearly an offence under S.153A & 295 (A) of IPC, IT Act and several other provisions of criminal law of the land including under S.57 & 58 of Disaster Management Act, 2005. The silence of Police and Governments -Centre and State, Press Council, NBA, HR Commissions is not only shocking rather disturbing. We note that Corona is highly dangerous and is threat to the very existence of humanity and also note that Hatred is equally highly dangerous and existential threat to humanity. Thus it is time to handle both with same rigour and force to enforce rule of law.

Looking forward to see action taken immediately to save India and Indians both from Corona and Hatred, while stating our full commitment to constitution, rule of law and cooperation to Governments.

The silence of the TV channels and Social media on the blatant violations of gatherings / events of large masses of religious institutions. Contact tracing of participants of these pilgrims gathering is not disclosed and aired yet. All this illustrates a pattern and thus the design and poisoning of masses with hatred by selective news. (https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/india/fracas-over-tableeghi-jamaat-one-eyed-media-overlook-others-equally-guilty). To illustrate

30th January 2020: First Case Of Coronavirus In India, Kerala Student Being Monitored: Government. https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/first-case-of-coronavirusin-india-student-from-wuhan-china-under-observation-in-kerala-2172044 Dec’19-Jan-February-March 2020 Delhi: Right wing Hate campaign against peaceful protests of Shaheen Bagh and Jamia who were requesting Government of India to repeal Anti-Muslim CAA, NRC and NPR. 8-11th February 2020: Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections and Results. AAP reelected and BJP lost. 23-29th February 2020: Delhi Riots with 53 deaths with 2/3 are Muslims. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Delhi_riots 24th February 2020: Ahmedabad: Namaste Trump: Chorus of 1.2 lakh responds to US president Donald Trump’s Namaste: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/ahmedabad/chorus-of-1-2l-responds-to-usprezs-namaste/articleshow/74291781.cms 10th March 2020, Karnataka: First corona death in India. https://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-coronavirus-death-karnataka-76-year-old-man-6311513/ 10th March 2020, Bengaluru: 18 Congress MLAs of Madhya Pradesh camping at Bengaluru resort to make Madhya Pradesh Congress Government fall. https://theprint.in/india/18-scindia-loyalist-mlas-camping-at-bengaluru-resort-as-the-leader-quitscongress/378474/ March 10-13th March: Nizamuddin (adjacent to Nizamuddin Police Station) Congregation reportedly of 2000 persons. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tablighi-jamaat-and-covid-19-thestory-so-far/article31225065.ece March 11th WHO: COVID-19 was declared as Pandemic by WHO. March, 13th March Delhi: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI stated that Corona Virus is not a Health Emergency. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirusoutbreak-union-health-ministry-press-conference-in-new-delhi/article31061163.ece March, 13th Sirdi: Organised a religious event in which over 5,000 people participated. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/coronavirus-cases-filed-insatara-shirdi-for-flouting-mass-gathering-ban-55943 March 14th, Delhi: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha hosted a Gau Mutra party to ward off the novel Coronavirus. About 200 people attended it. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-group-hosts-cow-urine-party-says-covid-19-dueto-meat-eaters/article31070516.ece March 15th, Karnataka: CM, BS Yediyurappa ignored his own coronavirus advice and attended a wedding with 2,000 guests. He wasn’t the only senior BJP leader there— Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others were present as well. (https://www.deccanherald.com/state/despite-ban-karnataka-cm-b-s-yediyurappahundreds-attend-belagavi-wedding-814116.html). March, 17th, 2020: Nearly 1.5 lakh devotees are estimated to have attended the festival in Kadiri town of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/despite-covid-19-thousands-k-taka-and-tnattend-temple-festival-andhra-120386 March 18th, Delhi: President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan. There was no social distancing or safety measures. (https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/coronavirus-inindia-president-to-undergo-medical-test-after-meeting-dushyant-singh-who-metkanika-kapoor-1657989-2020-03-20). March 19th, Tirupati: : The temple was open attracting thousands of pilgrims, till 19th March (https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/despite-guidelines-contain-covid-19- footfall-tirumala-temple-remains-steady-120332 & https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/nodarshan-at-tirumala-closed-till-march-31/article31110773.ece March 20th, Jammu: Around 450 devotees arrived at Jammu on March 20 to attend Vaishno Devi Yatra. HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine (https://www.deccanherald.com/national/hc-directs-jk-authorities-toensure-proper-shelter-to-400-pilgrims-stranded-at-vaishno-devi-shrine-819402.html). March 20th, Madhya Pradesh: Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and workers gathered to celebrate the party’s return to power. A large crowd gathered at the BJP office and celebrated the occasion. They also lit firecrackers, which are harmful to lungs. March, 20th Madhya Pradesh: A Shraddha ceremony was organised with 1500 persons at Morena. https://scroll.in/latest/958236/covid-19-dubai-returned-man-held-feast-for-1500- in-mp-now-tests-positive-along-with-11-relatives March 22nd India: Janata Curfew: Still several violations across India in the name of Janata Curfew Celebrations. March 23rd, Delhi: The Parliament continued till 23rd March during the Corona Crisis. March 25, UP: On First Day of Nationwide Lockdown, Adityanath Attends Ram Navami Event in Ayodhya (https://thewire.in/politics/coronavirus-yogi-adityanathlockdown-ram-navami-ayodhya). March 27, Delhi: Media quoting Cabinet Secretary has noted that 15 lakh people have arrived India from other countries during the period 18 January and March 23 2020. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-monitor-15-lakh-international-air-passengers-of-past-over-two-monthsstates-told/article31184028.ece March 28, Haridwar: It is widely reported that around 1,800 pilgrims from different districts of Gujarat stranded in different Dharmashalas and Hotels of Hardwar in Uttarakhand are being brought back in 28 buses with the efforts of Union Ministers Shri. Amit Shah and Shir.Mansukhbhai Mandaviya and CM Shri. Vijay Rupani.(https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/ahmedabad/1800-people-stranded-in-uttarakhand-to-return-togujarat-in-28-buses/articleshow/74862565.cms; https://www.bhaskar.com/db-original/news/amit-shah-vijayrupani-latest-updates-on-gujarat-pilgrims-return-from-haridwar-rishikesh-over-coronavirus-lockdown127094521.html; https://www.republicworld.com/amp/india-news/general-news/people-stranded-in-haridwarleave-for-home.html 31st March 2020: As many as 150 foreigners are currently accommodated at Isha Yoga Foundation https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/foreigners-inquarantine-at-isha/article31221606.ece April, 4 2020: Times of India reported that before shutdown, over 1 Lakh pilgrims reached Himachal Shrines. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/shimla/before-shutdown-over1-lakh-pilgrims-reached-himachal-shrines/articleshow/74975844.cms April, 6th 2020: Maharashtra BJP MLA defies Lockdown, on his birth day. https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/coronavirus-updates-bjp-mla-defies-lockdowndistributes-ration-to-people-on-his-birthday-2206566 April, 10 2020: 4000 Pilgirms stranded in Nanded https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/other/inzero-case-nanded-a-worry-4000-stranded-punjab-pilgrims/ar-BB12pf9H1 April, 11, 2020: Bhopal’s health dept, led by its IAS Secretary-Pallavi Jain, becomes new corona hotspot, half city’s cases linked, has been accused of not disclosing that her son had returned from the US. https://theprint.in/india/bhopals-health-department-becomes-coronavirushotspot-half-the-citys-cases-linked-to-it/399989/ April 12, 2020: Karnataka BJP MLA Throws Mega Birthday Bash with hundreds of people Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, https://www.ndtv.com/south/karnataka-bjp-mla-throws-megabirthday-bash-amid-covid-19-lockdown-2209863 13th April 2020 Assam: Arrival of 5 foreigners: Panic Guwahati. https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/covid-19-concern-in-guwahati-localityafter-arrival-of-5-foreigners/story-6fjWIPrOmUWg9xRzXRErGO.html 16th April 2020 Kalaburagi, Karnataka: Defying Lockdown Order, Hundreds Attend Temple Festival in Karnataka Covid-19 Hotspot Kalaburagi https://www.news18.com/news/india/defying-lockdown-order-hundreds-attendtemple-festival-in-covid-19-hotspot-kalaburagi-2580633.html

Letter by Major Qadri

