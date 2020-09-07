Retired Army doctor stabs husband to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A retired army doctor allegedly stabbed her husband, to death at their home in Rajendranagar on Saturday night. The deceased was also a former captain in the army as well. After the incident, the accused has been arrested and charged with murder by the police.

According to the cops, the woman, who retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, committed the alleged murder due to a feud that took place between the couple on Saturday. The incident was also supposedly witnessed by their two children. The retired couple lived in Maple Town, Bundlaguda Jagir Corporation, under the Rajendranagar police limits.

The accused has been identified as Sabina Roshan, who allegedly attacked her former spouse Vishal Dewan, with a knife following an argument, police said. The couple’s children alerted the police along with neighbours, after the victim was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The couple consumed alcohol together and a fight broke between them on Saturday. In a fit of rage, the wife stabbed her husband with a knife,” said DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy. The two children told the police that their parents had regular fights, and that Vishal had reportedly physically assaulted his wife last month. His body has been sent to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem while Sabina has been arrested and charged under Section 302 of the India Penal Code (IPC).