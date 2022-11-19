Retired bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed as new Election Commissioner

Retired bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed was appointed by the President of India as the new Election Commissioner on Saturday.

Goel, a 1985-class Punjab cadre officer, will serve on the election panel with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

A day after Arun Goel voluntarily retired from his position as the Secretary of Heavy Industries, the government announced that Goel will be appointed as an Election Commissioner. A month before his formal retirement date, the IAS officer voluntarily retired.

“The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office,” the government in a statement said.

In May of this year, Sushil Chandra stepped down from his position as chief election commissioner, and Rajiv Kumar took over.