Hyderabad: Mohammed Anwaruddin, retired civil engineer R&B Errum Manzil passed away on April 25, 2021 (12th Ramazan 1442). He is survived by three sons namely Mohammed Nizamuddin, Detroit, Atif Anwer, Chicago and Tauseef Anwer, Toronto and three daughters.

Namaz-e-Janaza was performed in Masjid Alamgiri. He was laid to rest in the Shanti Nagar graveyard. For further information, dial phone number 7013626391.