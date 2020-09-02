Retired teacher killed in Mumbai building collapse

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 4:46 am IST

Mumbai, Sep 2 : A retired schoolteacher was killed when a portion of a 4-storied building crashed in south Mumbai’s congested Dongri area, BMC Disaster Control said on Wednesday.

Mumtaz Sudhanwala, 65, a former schoolteacher who lived alone, died due to suffocation after being trapped several hours in rubble.

The building, Razak Chamber B-Block, was a MHADA cessed building and the fire brigade said that orders were given to vacate it owing to its rickety condition.

After some residents felt the building shake late on Tuesday, many of them had vacated it as a precautionary measure, except Sudhanwala who did not move out.

Local MLA Amin Patel and MP Arvind Sawant, along with senior officials from the BMC B-Ward were present at the site to supervise the rescue and relief operations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Wife Mira addresses Shahid Kapoor as 'suniye'
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close