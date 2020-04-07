Revanth asks CM to make alternate arrangements before extension

Hyderabad: Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today demanded the chief minister of the state to make alternative arrangements before an extension of the ongoing lockdown period.

He warned the state government any kind of failure in making the alternative arrangements would lead to frustration among the people of the state. He made these remarks while addressing party workers at his Jubilee party office.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded the state government to provide basic facilities to all daily wage earners in order to prevent them from coming on roads. Referring to the statement of the CM KCR that there would not be any coronavirus case in the state after April 70, he asked the CM as to how he was not stating that the extension might go up to June 3.

He wondered if the CM has any control over his tongue. Referring to several other contradictory statements of the CM for the last couple of days, he demanded the DGP of the state to file a criminal case against the CM for his false campaign like paracetamol pill could kill coronavirus.

He alleged that the CM had become an indirect brand ambassador for the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He advised the CM to not behave as if he knew everything. Reddy also supervised the charity works of Revanth Reddy Mitra Mandali which have undertaken a drive to distribute essential items to the poor and the needy of the city on the occasion.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.