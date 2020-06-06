Revanth asks minister KTR to step down from his post

Hyderabad: Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today demanded state industries Minister KTR to step down from his post by taking moral responsibility for violating GO No.111 to construct his farm house on the outskirts of state capital Hyderabad. He questioned the silence of ruling TRS party leaders on the issue even after 24 hours of the receipt of notices from National Green Tribunal.

Speaking to media persons, Revanth alleged that KTR had built a palatial and luxurious farm house in 25 acres of land by violating the GO No.111. He also alleged that the minister had closed a canal that comes from Vattinagulapally to Gandipeta and added that KTR had also got laid a vast road leading to his farm house. Reddy said that they had approached the green tribunal following the violation of the GO by the minister and added the committee had constituted an 8-member committee to inquire into the issue and submit a detailed report to the tribunal in the next two months.

Reddy said that the wife of KTR had lands in Sy.No.301 and 302 of the area and added that he would produce all evidence related to the same. Citing that real estate firm Arpana ventrues also has land in the same area, he said that minister KTR had a stake in the venture while noting that it is also mentioned in the election affidavit of the minister. He asked the minister as to why he did not mention about the same if he had taken the said lands on lease. He demanded the minister to reveal the details of the lessors of the land and added that he would prove with evidence that KTR and his family had lands in the area while noting that he is ready to face any kind of punishment if he failed to prove his claims

