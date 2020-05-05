Revanth demands ₹10L exgratia to Koheda market yard victims

Hyderabad: Congress Party MP from Malkajgiri A. Revanth Reddy today demanded the state government to pay ₹10 lakh exgratia to the windstorm victims of Koheda market yard. He said that 26 people had injured in the temporary shed collapse incident at the market yard and added that none of the state ministers visited the injured so far.

He alleged that the market was set up amid the hills of Rachakonda police Commissionerate without any basic facilities. He asked the state government as to why it was not taking action against those responsible for the collapse of the market yard. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of party workers during the day long Rythu samkshema deeeksha of held by the party at Gandhi Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion he came down heavily on chief minister of the state KCR for not fulfilling his promises to the farmers. Citing that it was CM KCR who asked sweet lime farmers to not sell their produce anywhere, he alleged that the state government had not even made any effort to buy the sweet lime. He said that the government had responded on the issue when the sweet lime farmers register against it but added that the sweet lime fruit damaged completely by then. Commenting on the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project, he alleged that the rulers of the state were wrongly propagating that Kaleswaram lift irrigation had helped in the record amount of production of paddy this year. He mocked that the state government was not even in a position to supply gunny bags to the farmers of the state.

He alleged that the state government was not giving the minimum support price to any crop like sweet lime, turmeric and paddy. He demanded the state government the reason behind the sudden shifting of Kothapeta fruit market to Koheda. He alleged that the rulers were now eying to grab Kothapeta fruit market land.

