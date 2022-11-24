Revanth demands CM KCR issue norms for podu land pattas’ allotment

Hyderabad: TPCC chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao take steps for the immediate issuance of guidelines for the allotment of podu land pattas. He warned that his party would hold massive protest programs if the CM did not fulfil his party’s demand.

In an open letter to the CM on the issue, the TPCC chief told the CM that green fields of the State were being filled with the flood of the people due to the controversial issue of the podu lands and their non-allotment to the tribal people. Alleging that the KCR government was failing in solving the problems, he said the failure of the State government in the allotment of the podu lands to the eligible tribal people was causing frequent rifts between the officials of Forest department and the tribals.

He said the murder of an FRO of the Forest department by a group of the tribals in Pokalagudem village of Chandrugoda mandal was the result of the same rifts. He said it was unfortunate that the FRO lost his kids due to the callous and negligent attitude of the State government and led to the death of a sincere police officer. Reddy termed the death of the FRO as State sponsored murder and added that CM KCR should take up the responsibility for the same.

He alleged that the officials of the State government were wasting time since the last eight years by not fulfilling the promise of allotting land pattas over the podu lands to the tribals. He also alleged that the State government was acting as a mute spectator by inciting the officials of the Forest department against the tribals and added that the Forest department officials and the tribals had been fighting with each other ever since the Telangana State was formed. He said it had become very common for the Forest officials and the tribals to fight with each other. He alleged that the State government had filed criminal cases against the tribals of the State.

Reddy alleged that some public representatives of the State had attacked the Forest officials. He told the CM that the vice-chairman of Komuram Bhim Asifabad district Koneru Krishna had attacked the staff of the Forest department and added that a forest section officer Madhusudhan Goud was attacked by the tribals on July 2 last year in Amrabad mandal KS nagar in Kurnool district.

He alleged that the CM was not concerned about the podu land problems and demanded that KCR extend Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima benefits to the tribals of the State.

Stating that the CM constituted a committee under the chairpersonship of Minister Satyavati Rathod on September 16 last year, he said the committee had not submitted its report even after 14 months of its constitution. He demanded that the CM pay ₹5 crore as ex gratia to the family members of FRO Srinivasa Rao.