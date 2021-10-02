Revanth Reddy accuses TRS of being ‘anti-student’, compares govt to Taliban

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy alongside other congress leaders held a protest to bring up the issues of unemployment in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Reddy paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and stated that if the TRS led state government continues to use its tactics of intimidation, Congress would respond to the same and threatened dire consequences.

The protest was held primarily to demand justice for students and jobless youth. In this connection, it is important to note that Telangana has witnessed a drop in its unemployment rate over the last few months.

“Despite the illegal arrest of hundreds of workers house arrest of several leaders and deployment of hundreds of police personnel at LB Nagar and Dilsukhnagar crossroads, the Congress activists paid tributes to Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary and took a vow to fight against the TRS Govt for its betrayal against students and jobless youth. Today being Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi, we’ve displayed utmost restraint as we strongly believe in peace and non-violence. But tomorrow we may not behave in a similar manner. CM KCR and KTR cannot stop the Congress party from fighting for the rights of lakhs of students and jobless youth,” he said.

You can stop one, you can stop ten, but how will you stop hundreds thousands of congress cadre who will come like a storm to fight against these atrocities.. We will not rest.. we will fight.. until issues faced by students and unemployed are addressed. #VidyarthiNirudyogaSiren pic.twitter.com/SXesY2Rivu — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 2, 2021

The TPCC chief also accused the TRS government of acting like “Taliban” and questioned whether paying tributes to Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary was banned in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy, along with TPCC Political Affairs Committee Convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other leaders and hundreds of workers, staged a sit-in protest at his residence for quite a long time. Speaking to media persons, Revanth Reddy asked as to why KCR was allergic to the names of Telangana martyrs. “KCR is preventing us from paying tributes to Srikanth Chary as if he was some international terrorist like Kasab,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi granted statehood for Telangana in view of the struggle and sacrifices given by students and youth. It was unfortunate for Telangana that KCR came to power twice and he turned the entire State into his personal fiefdom.

He also said that the Congress party wanted one Primary School in every 1 KM radius, one Upper Primary school in 3 KM, High School in 5 KM, one junior college in Gram Panchayat, Degree College in every mandal, Engineering College in each Revenue Division and one medical college in each district.

The TPCC Chief said that the TRS Govt’s negligence in clearing fee reimbursement dues led to a Dalit girl, Lavanya of Wanaparthy, taking her own life.

Revanth Reddy demanded that the KCR Government immediately clear the fee reimbursement dues of over Rs. 4,000 Crore. He also demanded that all 1.91 lakh vacancies, identified by the Biswal Committee, must be filled immediately. Further, he said that the State Government pay the promised Unemployment Allowance to all eligible persons with retrospective effect from December 2018.