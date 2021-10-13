Revanth Reddy addresses mega rally of students, unemployed youth at Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held a Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren programme at Amistapur in Mahbubnagar district. A massive rally was organised by the Congress workers with thousands of persons participating in the meeting lending their support to the party.

Addressing the meeting, Revanth Reddy said the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) has deceived the students and the youths of the state for the past seven years. He added that Congress will stand with the students’ fraternity and unemployed youth in their struggles. The sacrifices made by the students for a separate Telangana state and promises of jobs made by the TRS leaders during the liberation movement have all been forgotten, he said. Further, he said he will continue his agitation till the fees reimbursement scheme for the students is started again.

Earlier, Reddy reached Mahbubnagar with a large convoy of motorbikes. He was given a grand welcome by the party workers as well as the students and unemployed youths.

Present on the occasion were senior CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former opposition leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Madhu Goud, former minister Dr Geeta Reddy, AICC secretary Vamshichand Reddy, Mahila Congress leader Sunita Rao and others.

In his address to the rally, TPCC President alleged that the TRS government has failed to provide basic amenities such as education, jobs, water, etc. to the people of the state.

Reddy said that every section of the society is disappointed with the rule of the TRS party in the state and they are waiting for the elections to dislodge the TRS led government as well as the central government led by Modi. He reminded that the Jung Siren agitation programme which was started on October 2 will continue till December 9. He alleged that KCR has entered into a secret pact with the BJP.

He appealed to the unemployed youth and students fraternity that they should join the agitation programme started by the Congress party to achieve their rights.

Giving the details of the vacant jobs in the state, he informed that there are nearly 1.90 lakh vacancies available in the state but the government has released notification for only 60,000 jobs. Reddy said only Congress can bring prosperity to Telangana State. A government under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi will soon come to power in the state as well as in the centre for the welfare of the people, he added.